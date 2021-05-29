Ayushmann Khurrana On Singing On Stage Again: I Will Probably Cry

The die-hard fans of Ayushmann Khurrana know that he is not only an impeccable actor but is also a talented singer. He has conducted several concerts for some of his fans wherein he has time and again crooned some of his popular tracks for them. Recently he shared a throwback video of one of his fan clubs wherein he can be seen singing his hit song 'Pani Da Rang' from Vicky Donor for the crowd.

Sharing the same on his Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana became emotional and revealed the thing he will do once he gets a chance to sing again for the crowd after the pandemic eases. The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor captioned the same stating, "Do we see the end of the tunnel? Whenever I will get to do this again, I will probably cry." Take a look at his post.

It will indeed be nothing less than a visual delight for the actor's fans to witness him sing for them at a live concert again. Meanwhile, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira Kashyap recently made a contribution to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund amidst the onset of the COVID-19 second wave. They had also shared a joint statement for the same.

The couple's statement read as "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support. People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need. This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."