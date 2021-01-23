Ayushmann Khurrana: I Have Only Chosen Films Basis The Bigness And Uniqueness Of Its Content

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of those actors who never hesitate from taking risks when it comes to choose an unconventional script. From Vicky Donor to Article 15, Ayushmann has done many projects which were not just unique, but also started a conversation among the audiences over social and political issues. In his recent tete-a-tete with Spotboye, when Ayushmann was asked about his definition of a 'big' film, here's what the actor said:

"I have never chosen a film basis its budget, scale or mounting. For me, these aren't the only important factors for a film to be perceived as a big film. I have only chosen films basis the bigness and uniqueness of its content. For me, a big film should trigger conversations on a national level and pull people into discussing issues that concern them," said the Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor.

Ayushmann further added that according to him, a big film should make us ponder, raise important questions and offer solutions to things that matter to people and to society. He also asserted that he has always chosen unique scripts, because he has a personal ambition to do the best films that the film industry is producing.

"Through my films, I would like to have a conversation with everyone about topics that are taboo, that people are not comfortable addressing despite it being important and are a little off-center. Honestly, I relate to these subjects much more because they are unique, multi-layered and offer something fresh to audiences. Today, the audience only want to see new, clutter-breaking content and, as an entertainer, my goal is to constantly try and wow them." averred Khurrana.

With respect to work, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming project Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which is helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.

