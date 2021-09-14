Ayushmann Khurrana's Birthday: Tahira Kashyap Shares An Adorable Birthday Wish For Her Husband

The very talented Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates his birthday today (September 14). While fans and his industry friends have been wishing him on this special day, his wife and director Tahira Kashyap also took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt birthday wish for her husband. Tahira's wish may take all the couples out there on a trip down memory lane from the time their romance blossomed.

Tahira Kashyap shared a throwback picture of her and Ayushmann Khurrana. While Ayushmann can be seen in a printed black kurta from his younger days while sporting a bearded look with spectacles, Tahira looks pretty in a blue salwar-kameez. Tahira penned a heartwarming note as to what made her fall in love with Ayushamnn in the first place.

Sharing the picture, Tahira Kashyap captioned it stating, "We were 19! I found you quite cool, with your frames, bike, matching sweaters and mufflers, but what got my heart was when you held the guitar and sang a song for me. You have always been passionate about art and what inspires me is after all these years your innocence and excitement towards work and life remain the same. You have been my biggest confidante and cheerleader. I might not be a big romantic as the goofiness (like you would say) gets the better of me, but I want to tell you that life is amazing with you and I continue learning a lot from you! Happy Birthday. P.s -we were such lookers no." Take a look at the post.

Many celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Nakuul Mehta, Huma Qureshi, Mukti Mohan, Neeti Mohan, Sonali Bendre and Tisca Chopra also wished Ayushmann Khurrana under the post. Tahira Kashyap and the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor tied the knot on November 1, 2011. The couple is parents to a son Virajveer and a daughter Varushka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira Kashyap had helmed the short film Quaranteen Crush that was a part of the anthology series Feels Like Ishq. Ayushmann Khurrana had crooned the track 'Kinni Sonni' for the movie. On the other hand, Ayushmann will be seen in movies like Doctor G, Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui and Anek.