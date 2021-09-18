Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Reads Every Fan Letter; 'It Makes Me Strive Harder As An Artiste'

RJ-turned-actor Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor in 2021 alongside Yami Gautam. Unlike most actors who prefer to play safe, he picked up unconventional films and delivered applause worthy performances in them. No wonder, Ayushmann is considered to be one of the most versatile performances among the current crop of actors.

With his impressive filmography, Khurrana has amassed a solid fan-based who immensely love him. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, the actor spoke about how he has been storing every handwritten letter which he receives from them and how they make him strive harder as an artiste.

Speaking about his fascination for handwritten letters, the AndhaDhun actor shared, "I remember writing and posting letters while growing up and even now I prefer writing and leaving letters for my loved ones. It's an old-world charm that really fascinates me. I'm truly overwhelmed that I receive handwritten letters from my well-wishers."

Further, he also opened up on receiving fan letters and elaborated, "I make it a point to read each of them. Their love inspires me. Some also give me very constructive feedback and that helps me understand how they are perceiving my work. These letters bring me immense joy and makes me strive harder as an artiste."

Workwise, Ayushmann Khurrana has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Abhishek Chaubey's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui alongside Vaani Kapoor, Anubhav Sinha's directorial Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh.