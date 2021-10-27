Ayushmann Khurrana Says He Wants To Entertain People With Positive Message

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has multiple films in his kitty lined up for release, but with each upcoming film the actor wants to entertain people with positive messages. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media agency, Ayushmann said that it is hugely exciting for him to collaborate with some master storytellers who have some disruptive stories to tell and inspire audiences with.

He further assured his fans by saying, "I want to tell audiences to expect the unexpected from my next four films."

Ayushmann has has a stellar line-up including Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G, Anirudh Iyer's Action Hero and Anubhav Sinha's Anek.

Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 'Action Hero'; Shares Quirky Teaser Of His Next Film With Aanand L Rai

"I have been fortunate enough to get some remarkable scripts ever since my debut and be part of incredible visions of powerful filmmakers wanting to make a difference to society. The storytellers of these films have some brilliant concepts that people haven't seen on screen before and that's what makes them really special for me," said Khurrana.

He further said that as an artiste, he only wants to entertain people and he wants to be able to entertain people with a positive message that will hopefully affect some social change.

Shoojit Sircar Says He Won't Be Able To Make A Sequel To Vicky Donor; 'I Will Fail Miserably'

Well, we're sure that Ayushmann will do that, as he always brings new concept to the table. Owing to the same reason, Ayushmann has a separate fan base who always roots for the actor. In the last few years, Ayushmann is also hailed as one of the most bankable actors of Bollywood.