Ayushmann Khurrana: Kishore Kumar Will Always Be My Guru

On Guru Purnima, Ayushmann Khurrana is acknowledging the impact that multi-talented Kishore Kumar has had on his life and career. For the poster boy of content cinema in India, who is multi-faceted as well, Kishore has been a huge inspiration.

"Kishore Kumar is not just a legend and an icon, he is an institution. He has always been a beacon of inspiration for me, his songs have given me my biggest learnings when I decided to pursue my passion for music and I'm in awe of the legacy he has left behind," says Ayushmann.

The young actor, who has delivered eight back to back hits in a row to catapult himself into stardom, says, "Kishore Kumar was the multi-talented showman of the century and as an artiste, I find that fascinating. He shaped the industry, has been inspiring musicians for generations and carved his name in the history of the Indian film and music industry. Honestly, he is, has been and will always be my guru."

Ayushmann adds, "It is my single biggest regret that I didn't get the opportunity to meet him and seek his blessings but, through his music, I'm blessed to understand his brilliance."