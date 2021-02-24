Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Condolence After Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander’s Demise

The Punjabi music industry is left in a state of gloom after veteran Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away today at the age of 60. The singer had tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment in Mohali, Punjab for the same. Now, actor Ayushmann Khurrana has mourned the loss of the legendary singer on his social media handle.

Taking to his Instagram story, Ayushmann Khurrana shared singer Gurdas Mann's tweet wherein the latter had paid his tribute to Sardool Sikander. The tweet read as, "Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega." Sharing the same, the Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor captioned the post stating, "Rest In Peace Sardool Saab." Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, singer Harshdeep Kaur also paid tribute to the late Sardool Sikander. She tweeted stating, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family." Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh also mourned the loss of the singer. He shared a picture of Sardool on his Twitter handle and captioned the same stating, "Oh WAHEGURU. RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji. PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana has headed off to Shillong to start shooting for director Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film. The actor will also be seen in the film Chandigarh Kare Ashiqui opposite Vaani Kapoor. The film will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ayushmann will also be seen in the film, Doctor G which Anubhuti Kashyap will direct. The actor will also be reuniting with his Dream Girl co-star Nushrat Bharucha for the film Googly. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the film, Choti Si Baat. The film will be a remake of the 1976 cult comedy film of the same name which starred legendary actors Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha and Ashok Kumar in the lead roles.

