Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Contribute To Maharashtra CM Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis

With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hitting the country like a tsunami, several celebrities have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need of resources. Amid this, Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap have now stepped forward to help people affected by the pandemic.

The couple has contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help those crippled by the COVID-19 crisis. Ayushmann and Tahira took to social media to issue a joint statement in which they thanked each and every Indian who have constantly inspired them to contribute more towards helping people ravaged by the crisis.

They said in the joint statement, "We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support."

The couple further added, "People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who have inspired us to do more. We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund in this hour of need."

Ayushmann and Tahira requested more and more Indians to come forward to help aid people in need. They said, "This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit."

In the last few days, many Bollywood stars have come forward to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. While Salman Khan restarted his food trucks to distribute food packets among the frontline workers in Mumbai, Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1 crore to Gautam Gambhir's foundation for food, medicines and oxygen for those hit by COVID-19. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt joined hands with journalist Faye D'Souza to amplify information related to the virus.