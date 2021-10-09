Ayushmann Khurrana Turns 'Action Hero'; Shares Quirky Teaser Of His Next Film With Aanand L Rai

Sometime back, there were reports floating in the media about Ayushmann Khurrana joining hands with producer Aanand L Rai for an entertainer. Well, the deal has been finally sealed as the Dream Girl actor took to his social media handle to make the official announcement about this film which has been titled Action Hero.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Dikkat Bas Ek Hi Hai, Mujhe Ladne Ki Acting Aati Hai, Ladna Nahin... Super excited for a genre-breaking collab ONCE AGAIN with @Aanandlrai and #BhushanKumar! This one's special! #ActionHero."

Have a look at the quirky announcement video.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I absolutely loved the script of Action Hero instantly. It's zany, it's fresh, it's disruptive and it has all the trappings of cinema that I have come to be known for."

He further added, "I'm thrilled to be collaborating with Aanand sir for the third time and I hope our track record to entertain audiences worldwide with disruptive scripts continues with Action Hero. I'm also very excited to work with Bhushan Ji again. Colour Yellow and T- Series are like a second home to me."

Producer Aanand L Rai is also elated to team up with Ayushmann and said, "While this is the first time that we are exploring this genre, it is the third time we will be collaborating with Ayushmann on a film. It's always a pleasure working with him and I'm quite excited to have the film go on floors."

Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the slick action entertainer with doses of satirical offbeat humour revolves around an actor's journey both on and off camera. The film will be shot in India and the UK. One hears that the makers have approached a top actress to play the female lead in Action Hero.

Apart from Action Hero, Ayushmann Khurrana has Abhishek Kapoor's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anubhav Sinha's Anek and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G coming up next.