Ayushmann Khurrana Wanted To Quit Films After Series Of Flops, Planned On Singing On Birthdays & Writing Books

Ayushmann Khurrana who is now one of the biggest names in the film industry, recently revealed that after 3 back to back flops he had decided to move on from films. The actor recently appeared on Pinch By Arbaaz Khan Season 2 and talked about social media and his equation with fans and trolls.

The Article 15 actor also revealed that he had a backup plan as a musician if films didn't work out for him. During the time when nothing was working for him, he had penned the book Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood.

He further shared that after giving three consecutive flops, he had decided to go back to Chandigarh and work on his music band Ayushmann Bhava. Ayushmann planned on singing in birthdays, write books but would continue being an artist.

Ayushmann said in Hindi, "After my first film, I starred in three back-to-back flops. People had written me off, and I was ready to move back to Chandigarh. I was going through a phase where I had time on my hands to write a book, so I wrote it."

He told Arbaaz, "But now I'm at a stage where I don't have time to write a book, and work is also going well. Nothing was working out at that time. I had to do something to make it work. I had a band, named Ayushmann Bhava; I used to do concerts. I thought even if my films don't work, I could sing at birthdays, I'd dance, I'd entertain people somehow, I'd write a book. I was thinking of all the things I could do if my films don't work. You just need to make it work somehow, that's an artist's job," he added.

Ayushmann last seen in Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and Gulabo Sitabo, will next be seen in Doctor G, Anek and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.