Azad Hind: Makers Of 83 And Thalaivi To Release A New Film Franchise On Freedom Fighters

The makers of Thalaivi and 83 have announced a new franchise of patriotic films, under the title Azad Hind films. As per the latest updates, Azad Hind film franchise will depict the stories of India's unsung heroes, who never got the recognition they deserve, despite contributing a lot towards the freedom fight.

It has also been confirmed that the first film of the highly promising movie franchise will revolve around the freedom fighter Veerangana Durgawati Devi. The makers are planning to kickstart the shooting of the project in 2022.

Speaking about the project in an EXCLUSIVE chat with Filmibeat, Producer Vishnuvardhan Induri said, "On the Occassion of 75 Years of Indian Independence, We plan to tell the stories of the freedom fighters who are lost in history and dint get prominence in spite of their huge contribution to the freedom fight."

When asked about the cast Induri said, "the cast and crew are yet to be finalised.We have a director on board but you will have to wait for the announcement."

Ajay Devgn On Directing Amitabh In Mayday: Never Seen A More Dedicated Actor, We Are Nothing In Front Of Him



Akarsh Khurana, Sunny Khanna & Vikas Sharma Acquire Hindi Remake Rights Of South Hit Sankashta Kara Ganapathi

Read the official statement here:

"Celebrating 75th year of Independence, producer of '83' and 'Thalaivi', Vishnu Vardhan Induri announces a feature film franchise titled 'Azad Hind', as a tribute to the unsung heroes of Indian independence fight.

VEERANGANA DURGAWATI DEVI

The first film from the 'Azad Hind' franchise will bring to life the untold story of Veerangana Durgawati Devi, popularly called as 'Durga bhabhi'. She fought British Raj and inspired legendary freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Chandrashekhar Azad. Durgawati was also referred to as 'The Agni Of India' by British Secret Service Bureau MI 5."