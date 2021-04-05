B-Town Shares Easter Wishes: Priyanka Gives Glimpse Of Celebration; Aishwarya Dresses Aaradhya As Easter Bunny

As the world celebrated Easter on Sunday (April 4), many Bollywood celebs took to their social media accounts and poured their heartfelt wishes for their fans and well-wishers. Some of the A-listers like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shilpa Shetty even made special preparations.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Easter greetings for her fans featured a special picture. The post showed her daughter Aaradhya dressed as an Easter bunny in cream and pink costume. She captioned the post with much love and wrote, "Easter LOVE y'all."

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star Kajol also took to Instagram to extend Easter greetings. She posted a selfie with bunny ear filters. She wrote, "Dashing thru the snow... " no no sorry wrong holiday.. Happy Easter"

Priyanka Chopra tweeted a picture of decorated chocolate eggs for Easter and wrote, "Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy!". Veteran actress Hema Malini took to Twitter and said, "It is time for Easter celebrations! To all those who are celebrating the Resurrection of Christ, I wish all of you a wonderfully Happy Easter - it is a promise of better things to come!"

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker shared, "HAPPY EASTER!! May the Holy Spirit of this EASTER SUNDAY fill your home with hope, love, peace and... SAFETY! #Easter #EasterSunday #Easter2021." Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon simply tweeted, "May the Holy Spirit of Easter, fill your home with love, peace and joy #HappyEaster."

Take a look at more Easter wishes from Bollywood celebrities,

Happy Easter to everyone celebrating. Lots of love and joy! 🐣 pic.twitter.com/LjRf0Hc7DP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 4, 2021

Happy Easter everyone ❤️ Wish you all love, peace , happiness and good health always 😘 #HappyEaster #EasterSunday #Ting pic.twitter.com/ifBluM0XWp — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 4, 2021

Happy Easter everyone! 🐣🐣🐣 May the risen Lord give us hope, peace and happiness in these trying times. Stay home, stay safe and much love ❤️ — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) April 4, 2021

Happy Easter Sunday, all! — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) April 4, 2021

ALSO READ: Holi For Priyanka Chopra With Nick Jonas & In-Laws Is All About Celebrating Loved Ones

ALSO READ: Holi 2021: Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Big B, And Other B-Town Stars Pour In Wishes