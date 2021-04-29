Babil Recalls Painful Last Phase Of Irrfan Khan; He Yelled 'Tum Kahin Mat Jao Mujhe Chhod Ke'

April 29, 2021 marks the first death anniversary of actor Irrfan Khan. It's been a year since the iconic actor breathed his last, and no matter how many years pass, we will always miss his presence in the film industry. In his latest conversation with a leading daily, Irrfan's elder son Babil Khan spoke about his late father and recalled his last phase which was extremely painful.

Babil recalled, "For the first few days, Mom was like how is that he is taking it so well? I was running around, doing everything, making sure everything was fine at home and at the hospital. It was really bad, though. I can't explain the amount of pain he was going through when he was conscious."

Narrating one of the most difficult times when he could hear his father screaming his name in fear and pain, Babil said, "I particularly remember when they were going to put a catheter, and asked me to leave the room, and he almost yelled, 'Babil, tum kahin mat jao mujhe chhod ke!' They pulled me out of the room and he screamed my name. I never felt that much pain and helplessness. I just stood there outside, hearing him scream my name."

ALSO READ: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hopes That Late Irrfan Khan's Son Babil Has A Successful Career In Films

Babil further said that he dealt with it well in that moment, but after Irrfan breathed his last, he didn't react much. However, two days after the Paan Singh Tomar actor passed away, he crashed. Babil further said that he couldn't bear the personal loss and went into deep depression.

ALSO READ: Tisca Chopra Recalls Funny Banter With Irrfan Khan; He Used To Tell Her 'Kar Le Fashion, Is Se Kya Hoga?'

"There was no will to wake up. I was very suicidal. I was done. I didn't have any will to live. I still struggle with it a lot. And at that time, Mumma was the strength. She has always been the strength of our family. Throughout Baba's career. You know everyone's like Baba was this, Baba was that - but Baba wouldn't have been anything without Mumma, she's been the strength of the family," averred an emotional Babil.