Babil Khan's Mother Sutapa Sikdar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Him As He Begins Shooting For The Railway Men
The late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan began shooting for Yash Raj Film's upcoming much-awaited web series The Railway Men. On the occasion, the proud mother Sutapa Sikdar penned a heartfelt note for her son on her social media handle. However, she also reminded him that she will be his most difficult critic that was also said by Irrfan.
Talking
about
the
same,
Sutapa
Sikdar
took
to
her
social
media
handle
to
share
a
picture
of
the
poster
of
The
Railway
Men.
She
captioned
the
same
stating,
"So
this
week
my
son
started
shooting.
I
am
mighty
exhilarated
for
this
Babil
khan
kid.
I
am
a
little
late
to
share
this
but
I
wanted
to
tell
all
the
single
mothers
that
parenting
is
tough,
especially
if
your
child
is
used
to
both
the
parents
for
21years
of
their
life,
but
it
is
not
impossible
(Applauding
all
single
mothers).
Sorry
son,
but
sharing
my
world
with
a
legend
all
my
life
(30
years,
factually.
Lifetime,
emotionally.
Eternity,
spiritually)
has
got
my
standards
very
high.
I
don't
want
to
frighten
you
and
overburden
you,
we
have
social
media
for
that.
I want to remind you, as baba said and rightly so, that I am the most difficult critic to please." Take a look at her post.
Sutapa Sikdar further added on the caption of how she does not want her son Babil Khan to pressurize himself to be successful in a short span of time. She went on to say, "So there is a long list, and one must tick all the boxes before I pronounce them a good actor which will take you a long time. You are beginning Baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give. I know you are overwhelmed with the amazing cast of the series at the same time feel lucky to be able to learn from the best. But truly I happily put the second tick as I see you in the poster with seasoned actors, still just being there not trying extra or faking but actually looking at something to do with the premise of the show. Even if it's just a poster. All the best, give it your soul but don't be in a hurry to get those right ticks because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick. You can never hurry your father's legacy." Meanwhile, talking about The Railway Men, it also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu in the lead roles and is based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.