Babil Khan's Mother Sutapa Sikdar Pens A Heartfelt Note For Him As He Begins Shooting For The Railway Men

The late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan began shooting for Yash Raj Film's upcoming much-awaited web series The Railway Men. On the occasion, the proud mother Sutapa Sikdar penned a heartfelt note for her son on her social media handle. However, she also reminded him that she will be his most difficult critic that was also said by Irrfan.

Talking about the same, Sutapa Sikdar took to her social media handle to share a picture of the poster of The Railway Men. She captioned the same stating, "So this week my son started shooting. I am mighty exhilarated for this Babil khan kid. I am a little late to share this but I wanted to tell all the single mothers that parenting is tough, especially if your child is used to both the parents for 21years of their life, but it is not impossible (Applauding all single mothers). Sorry son, but sharing my world with a legend all my life (30 years, factually. Lifetime, emotionally. Eternity, spiritually) has got my standards very high. I don't want to frighten you and overburden you, we have social media for that.

I want to remind you, as baba said and rightly so, that I am the most difficult critic to please." Take a look at her post.

The Railway Men: R Madhavan, Babil Khan, Kay Kay Menon & Divyendu Sharma Team Up For YRF's First OTT Series

Shoojit Sircar Reveals Why He Cast Babil Khan In His Next Film; 'Didn't Want To Detach After Irrfan Left'

Sutapa Sikdar further added on the caption of how she does not want her son Babil Khan to pressurize himself to be successful in a short span of time. She went on to say, "So there is a long list, and one must tick all the boxes before I pronounce them a good actor which will take you a long time. You are beginning Baccha and your hard work is the first tick I am happy to give. I know you are overwhelmed with the amazing cast of the series at the same time feel lucky to be able to learn from the best. But truly I happily put the second tick as I see you in the poster with seasoned actors, still just being there not trying extra or faking but actually looking at something to do with the premise of the show. Even if it's just a poster. All the best, give it your soul but don't be in a hurry to get those right ticks because trying, failing and then getting it right is the trick. You can never hurry your father's legacy." Meanwhile, talking about The Railway Men, it also stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and Divyendu in the lead roles and is based on the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy.