Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez Jets Off To Rajasthan To Shoot For Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon's Film

Jacqueline Fernandez has landed in Rajasthan to commence the shoot schedule for Bachchan Pandey. This is her first shoot schedule for the film, and her social media stories are proof that the actress is thriving through strenuous shoots.

Jacqueline boarded an early morning flight with her team and jetted off to Rajasthan. The actress later posted an update on her social media.

The actress will be sharing screen space with co-star Akshay Kumar after Housefull 2 and Housefull 3. She now has 4 big budget films on her plate and is having packed schedules of shoot lined up one after the other. Jacqueline was on sets of Bhoot Police and Cirkus through January.

The lineup she has is second to none, starring alongside big names of the industry she will be treating her fans with some great films. Cirkus, a directorial of Rohit Shetty with Ranveer Singh, Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor, Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan and the recent announcement of Bachchan Pandey makes it to the big-ticket lineup.

