Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez's Role In Akshay Kumar's Film Revealed; Film Shoot To Wrap Up In A Week?

Jacqueline Fernandez recently jetted off to Jaisalmer to start shooting for her upcoming film, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey. On the first day of shoot, the actress shared a picture with her co-star Akshay and wrote, "The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji 🎬🔥 Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?"

Now, here's some exciting scoop about Jacqueline's role in this mass entertainer. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the actress essays the role of Akshay Kumar's past in the film.

The entertainment portal quoted a source as saying, "Jacqueline is a part of flashback scenes in Bachchan Pandey, romancing Akshay's character in his younger days. While Akshay plays a bearded gangster in the present scenes, paired alongside Kriti Sanon, an aspiring director, he romances Jacqueline in his moustache look in the flashback scenes."

The report further stated that Jacqueline's shooting schedule is of 7 to 10 days, and the makers are planning to wrap up the film's shoot by March 1.

The same source further shared, "She will be shooting for some key scenes forming the emotional crust of the film, and a romantic song with Akshay in Jaisalmer. The shoot of Bachchan Pandey is expected to wrap up on Feb 28/March 1, followed by some patchwork in Mumbai."

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon who plays the other leading lady, recently penned a note of gratitude to thank her team as she announced a schedule wrap for her on Bachchan Pandey. The actress opened up about her experience of working on this film, and talked about how time flew past with shooting in Jaisalmer with Akshay and others.

Directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, Bachchan Pandey also stars Aeshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release on January 26, 2022.

