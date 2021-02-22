Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon Announces A Schedule Wrap For Her With Akshay Kumar; Shares An Unseen Still

After Housefull 4, Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting again on the big screen for Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey. The film went on floors in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan last month (January 2021). Kriti took to her Instagram page today to announce a schedule wrap for her on this film.

Kriti shared an unseen still from the film with her co-star Akshay and thanked everyone in a heartfelt post. The actress opened up about her experience of working on this action entertainer, and talked about how time flew past with shooting in Jaisalmer with Akshay and others.

She wrote, "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala 's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra 💜 @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughters, gaming sessions and neverending lunches and dinners as we all became one family!"

She further added, "It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! 💖💖 Can't wait to see you guys in Cinemas! 💃🏻."

Earlier, while speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Kriti had shared that she has a very exciting role in Bachchan Pandey. The actress was quoted as saying, "It's also something I haven't done before, and for a while. Even Akshay sir has got a very kickass role. You can see the poster. I say he is in a beast mode in the poster. My character is obviously very away from that. But it is a great combination, and I am very excited because it got everything in it. There's comedy, there's action, there's a lot of interesting drama happening. It's a full package film."

Bachchan Pandey has Akshay essaying the role of a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti will be seen playing the role of a journalist. Apart from these two stars, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 26, 2022.

