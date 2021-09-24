Bachchan Pandey: Kriti Sanon Shares Glimpse Of Her Character Myra

After garnering praise from all corners for her work in Mimi, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her upcoming releases. Kriti who has multiple films lined up for release, shared a glimpse of her character Myra from Bachchan Pandey and wrote on Instagram, "Bachchan Pandey!!! this one's special !!! Our third together #SajidSir @wardakhannadiadwala @nadiadwalagrandson @farhadsamji."

In the picture, Kriti is seen wearing a green hoodie. Her hair is tied up and boy, she is looking so pretty. Kriti's enchanting smile in the picture is making us curious to learn about her character in the film. Reportedly, she plays the role of a journalist in the film.

In another post, Kriti is seen dubbing for the film in a pink sweatshirt.

Bachchan Pandey marks Kriti and Akshay's second collaboration on screen after Housefull 4.

In February 2021, Kriti wrapped up her portion for Bachchan Pandey and penned a sweet note for the entire team of it.

She wrote, "And its a schedule wrap for me with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala 's #BachchanPandey directed by @farhadsamji .. #Myra @wardakhannadiadwala. One of the bestest, most fun and memorable schedules i have had so far.. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughter, gaming sessions and never ending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace.. but we shall meet again soon! Can't wait to see you guys in Cinemas @nadiadwalagrandson."

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, Kriti has Bhediya, Ganapath and Adipurush in her kitty. In Bhediya, Kriti will share screen space with Varun Dhawan while in Ganapath, she will collaborate with her first co-star Tiger Shroff. In Adipurush, Kriti is paired opposite Prabhas. The film also casts Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the key roles.