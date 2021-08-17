Badshah & Sahdev Dirdo's 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' Garners More Than 70 Million Views

Recently, one of the most-awaited tracks of rapper Badhshah 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' was released on YouTube, and guess what? The viral track has already garnered more than seventy million views on YouTube. The collaboration features Sahdev Dirdo and Badshah, along with singer Aastha Gill and musician Rico.

The peppy track is written by Badshah himself and composed by Hiten. The song is a total chartbuster and will surely get you grooving with your buddies.

The original song was shot in 2019 in the 10-year-old boy's classroom and was recorded by his teacher. Recently, the video went viral on social media and many users of Instagram were seen creating Reels on the same.

Badshah Set To Record Duet With 'Bachpan ka Pyar' Fame Sukma Sahdev, Latter Says He Wants To Become A Singer

Seeing netizens loving his carefree voice, Badshah had offered him a singing opportunity with him, and asked him to come to Chandigarh. Sahadev who was elated with Badshah's offer, flew from Chhattisgarh to meet Badshah in Chandigarh. Badshah not only fulfilled his promise, but also promoted the song on several platform with Sahadev.

