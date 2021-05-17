Baghban Star Saahil Chadha And Wife Suffer Injuries After An Accident; Actor Says God Has Been Kind

Bollywood actor Saahil Chadha known for his role in Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban recently met with a road accident. According to reports, Saahil and his wife Promila were hit by an ambulance from the back.

Sahil opened up about the accident and told Time of India, "The police have nabbed the driver. I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary"

He told the portal that they were lucky the ambulance driver was driving slowly. Reportedly, the couple on Wednesday (May 12) had attended a meeting near Mumbai's Xavier's College and were walking towards their vehicle when they were struck by an ambulance unsuspectingly.

While Promila suffered from two leg fractures, Chadha was left with injuries on his stomach and thigh after being dragged by the ambulance for approximately two feet. The actor is currently recovering from his injuries at Bombay Hospital, while wife Promila is staying with her cousin. His injuries are said to be non-serious and he is likely to be discharged in the next two or three days.

Notably, Sahil has also starred in films such as Section 375, Thoda Life Thoda Magic and others.