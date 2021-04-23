bandish-bandits-actor-amit-mistry-breathes-his-last

Actor Amit Mistry who worked in both Bollywood and Gujarati films, is no more. The actor breathed his last on Friday (April 23, 2021) morning after suffering a major cardiac arrest.

Speaking about his sudden death, his manager Maharshi Desai told Indian Express, "I spoke to Amit's mother. It is true that he is no more. He passed away after suffering a massive cardiac arrest this morning. He was at his house in Andheri, Mumbai with his parents and passed away on the spot, before they could get any help."

Amit Mistry had appeared in many films like Kya Kehna, Ek Chalis Ki Last Local, 99, Shor In The City, Yamla Pagla Deewana, A Gentleman, etc.

Apart from films, he had also done a few TV shows like Tenali Rama, Woh, Ssshhhh...Koi Hai, Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, Maddam Sir, etc.

He was recently seen in the Amazon Prime web series Bandish Bandits, which also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhary, Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others.

May his soul rest in peace.