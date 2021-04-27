Barkha Dutt's Father Loses Battle To COVID-19; Abhishek Bachchan & Other Celebs Offer Heartfelt Condolences

Senior journalist Barkha Dutt recently took to social media to share the news of her father SP Dutt's demise on Tuesday (April 27, 2021). Dutt who was an Air India official, breathed his last after battling with COVID-19.

In a series of tweets, Barkha opened up about her bond with her late father and said that she couldn't keep her word of bringing him back home in two days. She tweeted, "The kindest, loveliest man I have ever known, my father Speedy, lost the COVID battle and died this morning. When I took him to hospital, against his will, I promised I would bring him home in two days. I couldn't keep my word. I failed. He never broke a promise he made to us."

Barkha also thanked the frontline workers who helped her family during this crisis and wrote in a tweet, "My father's last words to me were: "I'm choking, treat me"- to all the doctors at Medanta, nurses, ward staff, security guards, ambulance drivers, my gratitude for trying so hard."

She continued in another tweet, "My father loved to invent things, make trains, planes and of course, his grandchildren. I'd like to remember Speedy as the handsome man, eccentric scientist, doting father who gave my sister and I wings, than to think of him strapped to pipes. My best tribute to him is to redouble my commitment to report Covid on the ground & give voice to those who don't have one."

Meanwhile, many celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay their last respect to Barkha's father.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "My deepest condolences to you Barkha. May God give you and the family strength during this very difficult time."

Farhan Akhtar's tweet read, "So sorry for your loss Barkha. Deepest condolences. ❤️🙏🏽 RIP."

Television host and actress Mini Mathur wrote, "So so sorry for your loss Barkha. This is heartbreaking".

Actress-politician Smriti Irani also offered her heartfelt condolences with a tweet.

Aditi Rao Hydari tweeted, "Deepest condolences, love and healing to you and the family."

Taapsee Pannu's tweet read, "Big hug for you Barkha."