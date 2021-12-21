Barkha Nangia - Founder Glamour Gurgaon, Celebrating The Talent & Strength Of Women

Barkha Nangia, who bagged several beauty pageants under her name, believes that beauty pageants celebrate women and further provide them with a chance to glorify their skills and talent. It is not easy to hone the role of a married woman. Sheer dedication and lots of hard work are required to balance the married and professional life with utmost ease. In the modern age, women are inclined towards achieving their passionate ambition and for that, they are ready to strive hard to get closer to their dreams.

Coming across the difficulties that every married woman has to go through, Mrs Barkha Nangia decided to create a platform that nurtures the growth of women and provides them an identity in which they feel more comfortable and confident. Barkha Nangia feels that beauty pageants give a platform for married women to exchange cultural values and raise their voices for the cause they think should be called out in society. To build a community where women feel more worthy and respected, the visionary diva launched her company Glamour Gurgaon. The company provides opportunities for ramp shows and offers a platform to all those ladies whose ambitions and aspirations were put on hold to make a difference in the existing world.

From enabling young and talented fashion designers, make-up artists, image consultants, stylists to motivational speakers, Glamour Gurgaon is transforming society with a revolutionary mindset.Barkha Nangia has been honored with various successful pageants such as Mrs. World International, Mrs. India - Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, Ms India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, and many more, which is adding grace to her professional profile and motivating other women aspirants to move a step ahead in achieving their goals.

Sharing her thoughts on her successful life journey, Barkha Nangia says, "Nothing can make me happier than seeing women flourishing in the professional world. Being a woman is God's blessing. They have the potential to do anything and everything. From having a delicate personality to embracing the powerful mindset, women are the perfect example of strength and courage." She further added, "Establishing the firm 'Glamour Gurgaon' was my initiative to bring a difference in society make women feel prioritized. I am certain that nothing in the world could stop you from achieving what you want if your actions and desires have the same energy and vibrations and with my firm, I am sure to bring a change in the world."

Glamour Gurgaon runs various beauty pageants and respects the candidates irrespective of their regions, professions, and backgrounds. The phenomenal personality Barkha Nangia recently appeared in Mrs India - Pride of Nation 2021 (Season 4) in Nov 2021 & Mrs Delhi-NCR 2020 in Nov 2020, and the show received huge appreciation from the people. About 8000+ women participated and tried their luck in the audition round of Mrs. Delhi-NCR 2020 and 17000+ tried their luck in the audition round of Mrs. India - Pride of Nation 2021 and 130 managed to make it to the final list. Mrs. Barkha Nangia is tirelessly working to bring opportunities for women that can make them stand out from the crowd and help them in achieving their ultimate goal of life.