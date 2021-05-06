Barkha Singh On Playing Young Kareena Kapoor In Mujhse Dosti Karoge: The Audition Was A Tough Process

Actress Barkha Singh is still known for her portrayal of young Kareena Kapoor as Tina in Hrithik Roshan's 2002 film Mujhse Dosti Karoge. Recently, in a tete-a-tete with a leading entertainment portal, the Breathe actress recalled the tough audition process she had undergone to bag this role.

While speaking with Spotboye, Barkha said that around 600-700 children had auditioned for that part and she went through five selection rounds before she bagged the role.

Barkha was quoted as saying, "I do remember giving the audition for that role and it was a tough process. There were about 600-700 kids who auditioned for the role of young Tina, and I want there pretty chill after school, just in an attempt to make my mother buy me ice cream on the way. It just happened that I got it but I did give five rounds of auditions for that. People sometimes still do remember it and especially one phrase, where we go like, "Tina... Pooja". That kind of got stuck with the people, but thankfully now people recognise me for my more recent work."

The actress said that many people still refer to her as young Kareena from Mujhse Dosti Karoge and she doesn't know whether she should take it as a compliment.

"A lot of times people still do refer to me as young Kareena and it's surprising that people actually remember that. They even say that my face is still the same, although I don't know whether to take it as a compliment," Spotboye quoted her as saying.

As a child artist, Barkha has a selective work in the form of films like Mujhse Dosti Karoge and Samay: When The Time Strikes. Years later, when she returned back to the film industry, she did not reach out to the people she previously worked with, including Yash Raj Films.

Revealing the reason behind the same, the actress said, "I started from the ground level up so I didn't have to face those challenges."

Besides films, Barkha worked in a number of TV shows like Yeh Hai Aashiqui, MTV Fanaah, CID, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She is also known for starring in web series like Engineering Girls and Home Sweet Home. She was last seen in Manoj Bajpayee's Zee5 film Silence...Can You Hear It?.