bear-grylls-helps-vicky-kaushal-conquer-his-deep-sea-water-phobia

Discovery India recently released its special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Ajay Devgn from the most popular and loved franchise that has emerged as the highest rated infotainment show of the year.

An adventure show that has featured stellar personalities like Superstar Rajnikanth and Akshay Kumar in the past, discovery+ is back with yet another gripping special from season 2 featuring Bollywood's heartthrob and most eligible bachelor, Vicky Kaushal where the josh will be at an all-time high. Shot in the mighty Indian Ocean, Discovery today reveals the trailer of its top-rated infotainment original. Witness Bollywood's ruggedly handsome rising star Vicky Kaushal, and Global adventurer Bear Grylls navigate the ferocious ocean, battling to survive and make it back to civilisation in one piece!

In this exclusive discovery+ original, the real-life military man turned adventurer Bear Grylls and the reel-life military sensation Vicky Kaushal embark on a survival expedition that begins in a cluster of mangroves dominated by crocodiles, sharks and snakes including the uncertain tides and weather. As the currents of challenges buzz in their dormant strength, the duo is seen navigating their way whilst engaging in a cozy, yet revelatory chat where he opens-up about himself like never before. Vicky is faced with challenges he has never thought of in his wildest dreams and is attempting to face his deep-sea water phobia and conquer it on this adrenaline-filled expedition.

Vicky Kaushal shared his experience on the extreme adventure and said, "It was a wonderful experience going on this survival expedition with the world-famous adventurer Bear Grylls. If it wasn't for him, I would have not been able to defeat my fear of swimming in this vast ocean. This journey also marks an incredibly significant chapter in my life as I was able to overcome and conquer one of my many fears. The thought of being in the middle of an ocean and not having a floor beneath you is not easy, but Bear's constant motivation and determination has helped me rise out of this triumphantly."

"Vicky was an incredible guest on so many levels... not only were we in some of the most hostile mangrove swamps on earth, but he also had to face open ocean swimming with sharks in the water, which was a huge obstacle for him! His story and his route to super stardom, is so humbling, and his warm, infectious spirit is always inspiring. You get to see a very raw, personal side of Vicky on this journey, and I am so proud of how he truly conquered his fears," said Bear Grylls on his adventure with Vicky Kaushal.

"The constant love and appreciation have motivated us to strive for better. We are humbled by the overwhelming response received on Ajay Devgn's episode and to keep you all entertained in the festive season, we are back with yet another special featuring Vicky Kaushal. Our journey with Bear Grylls goes way back and has been a long standing and enriching relationship. With Bollywood's rising star Vicky Kaushal this time, we are sure his great persona and the spirit of camaraderie between the duo will make this show a must-watch!" said Megha Tata, Managing Director- South Asia, Discovery Inc.

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is an innovative format inspired by Man vs Wild, one of the most-watched wilderness survival television series globally that's featured Superstar Rajinikanth, followed by the evergreen Akshay Kumar in the past. Ajay Devgn was the most recent guest to accompany Bear Grylls on his adventure. Beyond Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bear Grylls has also hosted prominent celebrities in the past such as Former American President Barack Obama, Kate Winslet, Roger Federer, Julia Roberts and many more. Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia.

Into The Wild premiere on discovery+ will be available in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, Malayalam and Kannada.