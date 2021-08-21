Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar Reveals Lara Dutta's Reaction When He Suggested Her Name For Indira Gandhi's Role

Before the release of Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta in one of her interviews had revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who had suggested her name for Indira Gandhi's role in Bell Bottom.

Now, in an interview with a leading tabloid, the Khiladi Kumar has talked about how the actress had laughed in disbelief when she suggested that she essay the character of the former Indian Prime Minister in the film. The superstar said that Lara refused to believe him and thought that he was playing a prank on her.

ETimes quoted Akshay as saying, "I wouldn't say I insisted, but yes, I did suggest Lara's name for the role. For some reason, she was the first person who came to my mind. I remember calling her up and telling her about this film that I was doing and that we were casting for the role of Indira Gandhi in it. I wanted her to consider it. And she started laughing and refused to believe I was seriously asking her to consider it."

He continued, "For the longest time, she thought I was playing a prank as she saw no similarity between the two whatsoever. But then I explained to her what the role entailed and why I felt she could do justice to it. And she, along with the brilliance of make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad and his team, did exactly that."

Akshay also opened up on releasing Bell Bottom in theatrical screens despite no-show in some states like Maharashtra.

The Rustom actor said, "I think this decision, and rightly so, belongs to the person whose money is riding on it. So, even in the case of Bell Bottom, it was Vashuji's decision to go ahead with the theatrical release of the film and we all respected that. Of course, it would've been a more favourable scenario had theatres in Maharashtra opened up, because anyway, as per the norms, it would've been 50% occupancy, so you're already losing out a huge chunk. And now, with Maharashtra territory not opening up, which accounts for nearly 30% of the business, it is going to be a tough battle. But Vashuji is a brave man, he'd made up his mind that come rain or sunshine, this time, we wouldn't budge from the planned release date."

Akshay further said that he is hopeful that Bell Bottom will pave the way for future theatrical releases including his upcoming film Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.