Bell Bottom Director Says Akshay Kumar Recommended Lara Dutta's Name For The Role Of Indira Gandhi

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's espionage period drama Bell Bottom was released recently and managed to create a frenzy amongst the fans. However, one of the show-stealers from the trailer was Lara Dutta's unrecognizable transformation as former Prime Minister Of India Indira Gandhi. The director of the film Ranjit M Tiwari recently revealed that Lara was roped in for essaying the former Prime Minister Of India after none other than Akshay's recommendation for the same.

Ranjit M Tiwari revealed to ETimes stating, "It was Akshay Kumar sir who decided that Lara Dutta play the role of Indira Gandhi. Once Lara was locked for the role, we brought make-up expert Vikram Gaikwad onboard for the prosthetics. My brief to Vikram was straight, we can't go halfway in recreating Mrs Gandhi; Lara had to look like her for the film we are going to make. And when I went to check the prosthetics I couldn't recognise Lara".

Earlier Lara Dutta also took to her social media handle to share a video of her epic transformation as Indira Gandhi. One could see her team working extensively on her makeup, prosthetics and overall look. The No Entry actress captioned the video stating, "Never had I imagined portraying a personality this pivotal & when I saw how this transformation translated on the screen, everything felt surreal & worth it. Can't wait for y'all to watch my performance in #BellBottom on the big screen in 3D on 19th Aug." Take a look at the video.

Lara Dutta has earlier collaborated with Akshay Kumar for films like Andaaz, Blue, Bhagam Bhag, Housefull and Aan: Men At Work. The actress recently spoke about her seamless equation with Akshay on-screen. The Chalo Dilli actress had spoken to ETimes about the same and said, "This is my 13th film with Akshay and I have always said that he is like family to me. When I work with him on a film, I don't feel like I'm actually going to work. I feel like I'm going on a picnic with my family and before you know, work has started. He is the ultimate professional, so there are no issues; there's no waiting on the sets for Akshay, work happens really fast with tremendous amounts of positive energy."