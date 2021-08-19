Bell Bottom Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Bell Bottom Receives Positive Reviews

While the film has been leaked online, it has received positive reviews from film critics and moviegoers. In fact, trade analyst Taran Adarsh boasted about Bell Bottom on his Twitter page and called it 'gripping'.

Is Akshay Kumar Worried About Bell Bottom Box Office Collection As Theatres Have Not Opened To Full Capacity?

Did You Know?

Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release after the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

What Makes Bell Bottom A Special Release?

Apart from the fact that Bell Bottom has released in theatres, netizens are also excited about the film, because it is based on true events.

Akshay Kumar plays an intelligence agent with codename ‘Bell Bottom' who spearheads the mission to rescue 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Akshay On Bell Bottom

While speaking to a leading daily, Akshay said that he and his Bell Bottom team have tried to make the film entertaining.

Bell Bottom Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay's Film Rake In Big Numbers With No Release In Maharashtra?



"Since, this is a real story, things are done in a logical way. But we have tried to make it a little big and commercial (by adding some fantasy). However, 80 per cent of the story is real," said Kumar.

It is to be seen how well Bell Bottom performs at the box office.