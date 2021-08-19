Bell Bottom Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
As sad as it might sound, Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom full movie has been leaked online by several notorious sites on the very first day of its release. Movie leak on the very first day of its release is nothing but a nightmare for filmmakers, and we are sure that the team of Bell Bottom must be feeling helpless.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the espionage thriller also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. Written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.
Bell Bottom Receives Positive Reviews
While the film has been leaked online, it has received positive reviews from film critics and moviegoers. In fact, trade analyst Taran Adarsh boasted about Bell Bottom on his Twitter page and called it 'gripping'.
Is Akshay Kumar Worried About Bell Bottom Box Office Collection As Theatres Have Not Opened To Full Capacity?
Did You Know?
Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release after the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
What Makes Bell Bottom A Special Release?
Apart from the fact that Bell Bottom has released in theatres, netizens are also excited about the film, because it is based on true events.
Akshay Kumar plays an intelligence agent with codename ‘Bell Bottom' who spearheads the mission to rescue 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.
Akshay On Bell Bottom
While speaking to a leading daily, Akshay said that he and his Bell Bottom team have tried to make the film entertaining.
Bell
Bottom
Box
Office
Prediction:
Will
Akshay's
Film
Rake
In
Big
Numbers
With
No
Release
In
Maharashtra?
"Since, this is a real story, things are done in a logical way. But we have tried to make it a little big and commercial (by adding some fantasy). However, 80 per cent of the story is real," said Kumar.
It is to be seen how well Bell Bottom performs at the box office.