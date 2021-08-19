Bell Bottom Live Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Makes A Solid Comeback To Theatres
Akshay Kumar's much-awaited film Bell Bottom is releasing in theatres today (August 19, 2021), and as expected the buzz around his movie is huge. Ever since he dropped the trailer of the film, netizens have been waiting for its release. Now, that the D-day has arrived, we are here with the live Twitter review of the film, which will tell you whether Akshay has managed to woo moviegoers or not.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom is set in the 1980s and features Akshay as a RAW operative. Apart from him, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Bell Bottom is the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic. So, let's see if the film is worth all the wait...
taran adarsh @taran_adarsh
"#OneWordReview... #BellBottom: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #BigScreen experience... Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half... #AkshayKumar sparkles yet again... #RanjitTiwari's direction is top notch. #BellBottomReview."
Pankaj Pandey @ZhakkasBolly
"Saw the movie Bellbottom in Surat. Very nice film. Akshay Kumar has done fabulous job. Lara, Huma and Vaani all have done a great job. The direction of Ranjit Tiwari is very good. Rating 3.5 star."
𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙡 @neelstwt
"Watched #BellBottom, it's OUTSTANDING. Akshay Kumar deserves salute for bringing this perfect movie in theatres. Rating: 3/5 It is mass with class. Scale + Thrill+ Humour + Stunning visuals and Climax is shocking. #AkshayKumar is in terrific form."
Umesh Punwani @PunwaniUmesh
"#BellBottomReview: @akshaykumar is back to his home-ground & there's no other actor who could firmly hold the intrigue along with a pinch of his trademarked humour. This could have amassed seetis, taalis & have been a sureshot BO success under normal scenario. 170 crs at LEAST."
Deepika Sharma @IamDpika
"#bellbottomReview Interval. So far, interesting..."
A4Adi @akki_aditya
"#BellBottomReview Story is engaging in fast pace, the character is heroic so it's a mass element, and the best part in any spy thriller is it's dialogues and #BellBottom's dialogue are excellent... Thank you @ranjit_tiwari for this masterpiece."
Sukhjeet Singh @Sukhjee23140959
"#MovieReview: #BellBottom is a complete entertainer meant for the #BigScreen... Definitely a step forward as far as the revival of the film industry is concerned... #AkshayKumar in top form."
Do we need to say anything? After all, the live reviews say it all. With Bell Bottom's theatrical release, Akshay has surely managed to win hearts of his fans, as well as critics. The reviews are super positive and we are sure that film will set the box office on fire.