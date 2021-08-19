Bell Bottom Live Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Makes A Solid Comeback To Theatres

taran adarsh @taran_adarsh

"#OneWordReview... #BellBottom: GRIPPING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #BellBottom is an entertainer meant for the #BigScreen experience... Loaded with super performances and absorbing second half... #AkshayKumar sparkles yet again... #RanjitTiwari's direction is top notch. #BellBottomReview."

Pankaj Pandey @ZhakkasBolly

"Saw the movie Bellbottom in Surat. Very nice film. Akshay Kumar has done fabulous job. Lara, Huma and Vaani all have done a great job. The direction of Ranjit Tiwari is very good. Rating 3.5 star."

Lara Dutta Reveals Akshay Kumar Insisted Her To Play Indira Gandhi In Bell Bottom

𝙣𝙚𝙚𝙡 @neelstwt

"Watched #BellBottom, it's OUTSTANDING. Akshay Kumar deserves salute for bringing this perfect movie in theatres. Rating: 3/5 It is mass with class. Scale + Thrill+ Humour + Stunning visuals and Climax is shocking. #AkshayKumar is in terrific form."

Umesh Punwani @PunwaniUmesh

"#BellBottomReview: @akshaykumar is back to his home-ground & there's no other actor who could firmly hold the intrigue along with a pinch of his trademarked humour. This could have amassed seetis, taalis & have been a sureshot BO success under normal scenario. 170 crs at LEAST."

Deepika Sharma @IamDpika

"#bellbottomReview Interval. So far, interesting..."

A4Adi @akki_aditya

"#BellBottomReview Story is engaging in fast pace, the character is heroic so it's a mass element, and the best part in any spy thriller is it's dialogues and #BellBottom's dialogue are excellent... Thank you @ranjit_tiwari for this masterpiece."

Bell Bottom Box Office Prediction: Will Akshay's Film Rake In Big Numbers With No Release In Maharashtra?

Sukhjeet Singh @Sukhjee23140959

"#MovieReview: #BellBottom is a complete entertainer meant for the #BigScreen... Definitely a step forward as far as the revival of the film industry is concerned... #AkshayKumar in top form."