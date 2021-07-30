Bell Bottom Release Date Announced, Akshay Kumar's Espionage Thriller To Hit Big-Screens On August 19

Akshay Kumar has announced the theatrical release date for Bell Bottom as August 19, 2021. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta wrapped up shooting amid the pandemic and is now set for a big-screen release.

The film was slated to release on July 27 but had to be postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. Akshay shared the grand announcement with fans on his Twitter account and unveiled a new motion poster of the film featuring the entire cast.

He captioned the post as, "Mission: To Entertain you on the BIG SCREEN Date: August 19, 2021, Announcing the arrival of #BellBottom! #BellBottomInCinemasAug19" Take a look at the post,

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari the film is set in the eighties and follows the story of unsung heroes of India. Earlier this year, the film's screenwriter Aseem Arrora had said that the rollercoaster spy ride will overwhelm the audience with strong emotions."Bell Bottom is an untold true story and pierces your heart even though it is set in the espionage world," Aseem said.

The film was rumoured to be a remake of Kannad film, but Akshay had cleared the air by tweeting, "Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events."

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.