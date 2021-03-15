Bengali Actor Tanusree Chakraborty Becomes Latest Celeb To Join BJP, Says She Had Taste For Politics

With the West Bengal Assembly Elections approaching soon, some celebs from the Bengali film and TV industry join BJP and Trinamool Congress party. Bengali actor Tanusree Chakraborty has become the latest celeb to do so. The actor has now joined BJP, a day after Mithun Chakraborty did the same at the Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.

Speaking about the same with India Today, Tanusree Chakraborty revealed that she believes in the ideologies of BJP. She said that she has high hopes for the creation of 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal) with her association with the political party. The Gumnaami actor added that being a resident of Bengal, she has had a taste for politics.

Tanusree Chakraborty further said that the people of Bengal are always into political debates and can speak their mind in a bold manner. However, Tanusree is not the first celeb from the Bengali film industry to join a political party ahead of the 2021 elections.

This phenomenon of many Bengali celebs joining political parties before the elections has stirred up rumours of a negative environment being created in the Bengali Film Industry. The speculations further suggest that this groupism and hostility might be affecting the celebs who have joined the political parties more. Tanusree Chakraborty also broke her silence on the same and went on to rubbish these rumours. The actor said that she does not believe that actors joining political parties will result in groupism in the Bengali film industry. Tanusree also added that celebs will treat their film work differently than politics. Apart from this, the Khaad actor also revealed that she is interested to contest the elections. However, she added that she would await the final decision of the party to give her the green signal for the same.

For the unversed, the actor is known for some commercially and critically successful Bengali movies namely Uro Chithi, Buno Haash, Bedroom, Window Connections, Obhishopto Nighty, Gumnaami and Khaad. The actor also hosted the beauty and lifestyle show, Sampurna.