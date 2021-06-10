Bengali Actress And Politician Nusrat Jahan Says Her Marriage To Nikhil Jain Is Not Legal

Bengali actress and politician Nusrat Jahan has revealed on June 9, 2021, that her two-year-old marriage with businessman, Nikhil Jain is not legal. She had tied the knot with Nikhil in a dreamy ceremony in Turkey in June 2019. She also said that the couple had separated a long time ago and that she did not want to bring it into the public glare.

According to a news report in ANI, Nusrat revealed in a statement saying, "Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. It was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India which didn't happen. As per the court of Law, it's not marriage but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise."

Apart from that Nusrat Jahan stated that she has taken up the responsibility of her family and has established herself in showbiz and politics through sheer hard work. The actress said, "I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity."

Nikhil Jain also broke his silence regarding Nusrat's statements. Not divulging much, the businessman revealed to India Today that he does not want to comment on her statements as the matter is still sub judice in court. He added that he has filed for an annulment of their marriage along with a civil lawsuit in Kolkata. While Nikhil refrained from commenting anything further on the matter, he said that he had separated from Nusrat in November last year.

Talking about Nusrat Jahan, she had won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Basirhat by around 3.5 lakh votes. She is also known for delivering some hit Bengali movies. Some of them are Ami Je Ke Tomar, Love Express, Jamai 420, Khokha 420 and Har Har Byomkesh.