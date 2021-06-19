Bhaag Milkha Bhaag Actress Divya Dutta on Milkha Singh: He Was So Full Of Life (Exclusive)

Divya Dutta had one of the stand-out roles in Milkha Singh's biopic, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. She played Milkha's elder sister Isri and her emotional and dramatic portrayal created a strong impact. Naturally, like most of the cast, Divya too met and shared unforgettable moments with The Flying Sikh. Naturally, she was left devastated last night, after the country's athletic legend passed away due to complications from a Covid-19 infection. Speaking exclusively to Filmibeat, the actress recalls her most cherished memories and her feelings about the passing away of Milkha Singh. Excerpts:

'Reminiscing about his memories with him was unforgettable'

It was special for me to portray Irsi, a character that was an integral part of his life. He always said these two women (his wife and sister) have been special to me and my life and to hear him narrating his stories with his sister with his wife was a very cherished memory. It was beautiful to be able to have a peek into the life of such an accomplished person, what made it all the more special was the fact that he narrated it with so much joy. Reminiscing about his memories with him was unforgettable. When we saw the film together I remember he held my hand very tight and he was so emotional. Since then we developed a bond and whenever I went to Chandigarh I would visit Milkha ji and his wife Nirmal and thoroughly enjoy our cup of chai together.

He was ecstatic about seeing his life on screen in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

With his passing, it feels like the end of an era. I'll always remember him as an affectionate man who always accepted challenges, who was so full of life. Witnessing his persona made you feel like life is worth living. He was always elated, he was overwhelmed. I think his wife would convey the sentiments more than him, Milkhaji was the quieter sort. As I express my emotions I can recall Milkhaji's moist eyes when he embraced us. He was ecstatic about seeing his life on screen in 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'. To see so many people getting inspired by him was of course very joyful for him, too.