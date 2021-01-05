Bhagyashree Had Rejected Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya Seven Times Before Giving Her Nod To It

Surprised? So are we! Almost thirty years ago, when Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya released in the theatres, the moviegoers instantly fell in love with Bhagyashree. Be it her coy smile or innocent face, audiences couldn't stop raving about her. While there's no denying that one just can't talk about Bhagyashree without mentioning Maine Pyar Kiya, a very few of you must be aware that initially, the actress was very skeptical about the film.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Bhagyashree revealed that she rejected the film seven times before giving her nod to Sooraj Barjatya. Want to know why Bhagyashree was reluctant about her Bollywood debut? Keep reading!

"If today's generation reads this, they will think I was out of my mind because who refuses a film like 'Maine Pyar Kiya!' But I didn't want to do it. Instead, I wanted to go abroad for higher studies and had also secured admission. However, my father wanted me to complete my education in India itself and we were arguing over it when 'Maine Pyar Kiya' came my way," said Bhagyashree.

The 51-year-old actress further revealed, "I actually told Soorajji (Sooraj Barjatya) that I didn't want to work in films, a fact he couldn't understand. The subject was beautiful and I liked what he narrated to me. But, at the end of it, when he wanted to know if I would do the film, I told him that despite liking the script, I wouldn't be able to take it up."

The Paayal actress further added that Barjatya returned to her seven times with changes in the script to please her, and each time she would come up with a new excuse. "But on the eighth time, I couldn't make one up and gave my nod to the film," asserted Bhagyashree.

