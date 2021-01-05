Bhagyashree On Getting Married Right After Maine Pyar Kiya; Says Everyone Used To Abuse Her Husband

It doesn't happen very often that an actress who's achieving stardom with her debut, gets married right away, but Bhagyashree's story was different. Despite becoming a household name after her smashing debut with Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree chose to enter wedlock with Himalaya Dasani. In her recent interview with a leading daily, when Bhagyashree was asked if she ever regretted getting married so early, here's what the actress said:

"I had lived a very conservative life. For me, life was about marriage and raising a family. When I look back, I realise that I hadn't even processed the success of MPK properly. But I am learning to accept it now. When I go out and people recognise me even after 30 years, I feel blessed," said the 51-year-old actress.

Bhagyashree further added that when she made her debut, she was nineteen, and did not understand that people strive their entire life to achieve what God had blessed her with, right in her first film. She further added that at that point of time, she just wanted to get married and raise a family.

Bhagyashree also asserted that she doesn't look back at any decision made by her with a feeling of regret, and is content with her life.

In the same interview, Bhagyashree also spoke about her husband and said, "Poor man, he must have been cursed by all the fans who were upset that he had whisked me away from Bollywood. Everyone used to abuse him; I think at that time only I loved him."

With respect to work, Bhagyashree was recently spotted in Hyderabad shooting for Prabhas' Radhe Shyam. Apart from the Telugu film, Bhagyashree will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi.

