Bhagyashree On Possibility Of Teaming Up With Salman Khan: He Is Working With All Younger Heroines

Bhagyashree took the film industry by storm when she made her debut opposite Salman Khan in Sooraj Barjatya's 1989 romantic film Maine Pyaar Kiya. The actress enthralled the audience with her performance as Suman who loses her heart to Salman's character Prem. Recently in a chat with an entertainment portal, Bhagyashree opened up on the possibility of reuniting with Salman on screen.

The actress didn't seem to be hopeful and told Pinkvilla, "Wow, I haven't met him in the longest time. But listen everyone knows, Salman is working with all the younger heroines. So I don't know what script will come about for both of us to work together."

Even after so many years, Maine Pyaar Kiya continues to remain Bhagyashree's most memorable performance till date. On being asked if she believes that she could have banked a little more on that popularity, the actress admitted, "Well, looking back, yes. I didn't even realise the magnitude of the success at that point in time. I was so involved in raising my own family that it didn't really sink in, neither the success, adulation or the glamour of it all. I was very far away from that, and when I get glimpses of that adulation today, even after 30 years, I thank God that somewhere he must have really blessed me, for me to still remain in people's heart for such a long time."

Meanwhile, Bhagyashree recently made her comeback on the big screen with Kangana Ranaut-starrer Thalaivii in which she essayed the role of Kangana's on screen mother Sandhya.

Speaking about the reaction she received for her performance, the actress shared, "Lots of people called me up and said that it was a very welcoming thing to get me back on screen again, which has been so nice because I have been on screen after a very long time. Of course everyone has been saying. 'oh you look too beautiful to play the mother', and people often say that you don't look your age. But I say I am 52, I am a mother of grown up children and have no qualms in playing a mother to the hero or heroine. The only thing is that it should be substantial and should make a difference to the story. That's the kind of subject I would like to work with."

In the same interview, Bhagyashree also spoke about teaming up with her actor-son Abhimanyu Dassani for a film. The latter made his acting debut with Vasan Bala's 2019 film Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota.

"Well, maybe sometime in the future it probably will happen. But I wonder who will be more nervous, him or me? I think I will be," the actress told the portal.

With respect to movies, Bhagyashree will next be seen in Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam.