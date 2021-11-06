Bhai Dooj 2021: Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Kapoor Share A Beautiful Post To Celebrate The Occasion

The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated during the auspicious occasion of Diwali to celebrate the bond between a brother and sister. The festival is marked by brothers giving their sisters some special gifts. Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Kapoor took to their social media handles to extend warm wishes for the festival that is being celebrated today (November 6).

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut shared a lovely fan-made picture of herself with her adorable nephew Prithvi. The picture has the Tanu Weds Manu Returns actress embracing her nephew in her arms while holding a Diya. Kangana captioned the same stating, "Happy Bhai Dooj to all, from Prithvi and me." The actress also shared another cute picture of Prithvi from the airport wherein she captioned, "My Apple Pie on his way to Mumbai." Take a look at the actress' Bhai Dooj post.

Apart from this actor Arjun Kapoor also took to his social media account to share an endearing picture with his sister Anshula Kapoor. Arjun and Anshula are known to be one of the cutest siblings on the block and their close bond is known to all. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared a beautiful picture wherein he can be seen twinning with his sister. While Arjun looks dapper in a white tee that he has paired up with a light green jacket and black pants, Anshula looks pretty in a white tee that she has paired up with the jacket of the same colour as her brother along with blue jeans. In another picture, Anushla jokingly tries to choke Arjun while the latter gives out a goofy expression. Arjun captioned the same stating, "When I agree with her about my spending habits V/S When I go ahead & buy what I want anyway." Take a look at his post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in movies like Dhaakad and Tejas. She will also start shooting for her debut production venture Tiku Weds Sheru. Apart from that, she will be seen in the magnum opus, Sita: The Incarnation.

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, the actor will be seen in Ek Villain Returns. He will also be seen in the movie Kuttey. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the Ajay Bahl directorial The Lady Killer.