Bhaijaan: Salman Khan & Pooja Hegde-Starrer Set To Release On Diwali 2022

Salman Khan's anticipated film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, tentatively renamed as Bhaijaan has been scheduled for a Diwali 2022 release. The film also starring Pooja Hegde will be directed by Farhad Samji.

The makers are reportedly already working on the film's first look with designer Ashley Rebello. According to a TOI report, the cast of the film is set to gather at Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse for the film's first photoshoot. Salman Khan is set to sport a clean-shaven look with a white kurta and jeans in the film's announcement poster.

The makers are planning to release the first look of Bhaijaan on the occasion of Bakri Eid on July 21. Meanwhile, if the COVID-19 cases continue to remain in control, the filming for Bhaijaan will begin in November 2021.

Salman Khan Acquires The Hindi Remake Rights Of Ravi Teja's Telugu Film Khiladi?

Apart from Salman and Pooja, the movie will also star Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in key roles. The action-comedy, which is an official remake of a popular Tamil film, will see Salman playing the eldest brother in a family of four siblings. While the eldest refuses to get married, believing that marriage may create disharmony in the family, the three younger brothers find love, and they conspire to find a match for him.

Notably, Salman Khan has several films in the pipeline including Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, Antim: The Final Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush and Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Harshaali Malhotra Opens Up On Her Equation With Salman Khan Post Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman reportedly will be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Master, by Sooraj Barjatya. He will also be seen in a cameo alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.