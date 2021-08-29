Bhavina Patel's Historic Win: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, & Others Congratulate The Para-Paddler

Bhavina Patel, the Indian table tennis player set history at the Paralympics 2021, by winning a silver medal. She has thus emerged as the first para-paddler to win the silver medal at the prestigious event. The renowned stars of Bollywood, including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and others took to their official social media handles and congratulated Bhavina Patel for the win.

Akshay Kumar

The Khiladi of Bollywood shared a picture of Bhavina Patel after winning the silver medal, along with a special note. "Thank you for making history with your medal, #BhavinaPatel. It amazes me to see your talent and perseverance. #Paralympics #Tokyo2020," reads Akshay Kumar's post.

Abhishek Bachchan

Junior Bachchan shared the winning still of Bhavina Patel on his official Twitter page, and wrote: "Glory, once again! Take a bow, Bhavina Patel, for winning silver with a stellar performance at #TokyoParalympics 2021!"

Taapsee Pannu

The talented actress shared the news of Bhavina Patel's win on his Twitter page, along with a lovely caption. "It's a silver !!!!! N that too a maiden one in TT! Congratulations Bhavinaben!," wrote Taapsee Pannu on her post.

Randeep Hooda

The versatile actor shared a picture of Bhavina Patel on his social media handles and wrote: "A pioneer in her own right .. bravo #BhavinaPatel #Silver #Paralympics"