Bhediya: Varun Dhawan And Kriti Sanon Starrer's First Look To Be Out Tomorrow

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's horror-comedy flick Bhediya was in the buzz right since its inception. The two had recently wrapped up the shooting of the same in Arunachal Pradesh. The movie has been helmed by Amar Kaushik. Now, much to the excitement of the fans, the first look of the movie will be out tomorrow (November 25).

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to share a short logo promo of Bhediya. The intriguing promo shows the title of the movie being written in red after which a brutal scratch tears it apart. Spine-chilling music could be heard in the background. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor captioned the same stating, "Kal Hogi #Bhediya Se Pehli Mulaqat! First look out tomorrow" along with a wolf emoji.

The movie Bhediya will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and will mark Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's second collaboration after Dilwale. Earlier, a source close to the project revealed to an entertainment portal that Bhediya revolves around an important cause, and it will be interesting to see how the director spreads the social message in an entertaining way. A news report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source close to the film to reveal, "Bhediya revolves around the theme of 'Save the forests'. However, the message has been conveyed with humour, in a classic Amar Kaushik style. The last leg of the film was shot in June in Mumbai, and it's now in the post-production stage."

Not only this but Dinesh Vijan also hinted that Bhediya and Stree 2 will be connected with each other. The producer had revealed to a publication stating, "Amar finished Bhediya, and he started writing (Stree 2). He has cracked the overall theme, and then we are also connecting. So you will see when Bhediya comes, how Stree is going to come. He has cracked the whole story outline, and I think next year we should go on the floor."

The Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer is the third movie of Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy franchise, the earlier ones being Stree and Roohi. Talking about Bhediya, it will also be starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles. It is all set to be released in the year 2022.