Bhediya: Varun Dhawan's First Look As A Werewolf Out; Film To Release On November 25, 2022

Some things are always worth the wait, especially if it involves Varun Dhawan in a never seen before avatar! The makers of Bhediya have just unveiled the film's first look poster along with the release date.

Shrouded in mystic red, Varun's look makes for quite a spectacular image. The film also stars Kriti Sanon. Featuring Hollywood's premier effects studio Mr. X, the Amar Kaushik directorial is touted to boast of exquisite visual effects. Have a look at the poster.

Mr.X, the award winning effects company, part of Technicolor Creative Studios, is renowned for its stellar creature and environment work in the Oscar nominated "Love and Monsters" as well as the Emmy winning "Vikings".

Talking about his collaboration with Mr. X, producer Dinesh Vijan says, "Mr. X has been a pioneer in the industry, having created some of the most spellbinding visual masterpieces of recent movie history. Ever since we conceptualised Bhediya, we knew our film needed the expertise of Mr. X to weave that epic scale".

Director Amar Kaushik also chimes in, "Bhediya is a tale filled with awe-inspiring imagery. Each and every member of the cast and crew knew that we were crafting something very special. It's not just the path breaking VFX; the film is a feast for the eyes in every aspect possible".

In Bhediya, the makers are creating a breathtaking world through the magic of visual effects. Achieving something this unique does take time, and if sources are to be believed, the team does not want to rush this intricate process.

The film marks Dhawan's biggest project to date, and will now hit cinemas on the 25th of November 2022.

With the effects studio behind WandaVision, Mortal Kombat, Hellboy and Ad Astra all set to bring Bhediya to life, looks like a solid big screen bonanza awaits audiences next year.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya is written by National Award winner, Niren Bhatt. Produced by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the film is slated to release on 25th November 2022.