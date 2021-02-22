Bhediya: Varun Dhawan Turns Into A Werewolf; Makers Announce The Film With An Intriguing Teaser

After ticking our funny bone with his comic timing and making our hearts go squishy with his lover boy roles, Varun Dhawan is all set to foray into the horror space with Amar Kaushik's upcoming film Bhediya. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in prominent roles. Kaushik had previously helmed Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 horror comedy Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala.

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram page to share the first sneak-peek of his upcoming venture. The actor wrote, "#BHEDIYA 🐺 ka pranaam #stree ji aur #roohi ji ko In theatres 14 TH April 2022."

See his post.

His leading lady Kriti Sanon, also shared the same teaser on her Instagram page and wrote, "Stree apni darawani duniya mein swagat karti hai (Stree welcomes you into her world of horror) #Bhediya In cinemas 14th April, 2022."

The teaser begins with the camera speeding through a dark and dense forest. Towards the end, we see a man is seen standing atop a cliff. He howls at the full moon and turns into a wolf.

Earlier, in an interview with a leading tabloid, producer Dinesh Vijan had shared that Bhediya is a monster comedy. According to reports, Varun and Kriti will shoot for the film in Arunachal Pradesh for two and a half month. Speaking about Bhediya, a source had earlier informed Pinkvilla, "This is more like a monster comedy than a quintessential horror comedy, and the team will be shooting extensively against the backdrop mountains and rivers in the North Eastern state. Major chunk will be shot in Arunachal, followed by some patchwork scenes in Mumbai."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1. The film had premiered on Amazon Prime last year.

ALSO READ: 'Roohi Is Stree's Crazier Sister'; Producer Dinesh Vijan Opens Up About Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's Film

ALSO READ: Manish Malhotra Shares How He Got Emotional During Varun Dhawan's Wedding; See Post