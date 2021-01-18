Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Makers Postpone Filming Once Again To Retain Tabu

Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was one of the awaited releases of 2020. However, the film's shoot was halted in March due to the pandemic and fans can't wait for the makers to wrap up the shoot in the new year. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani alongside Tabu in a pivotal role.

Many filming schedules began back in July-August 2020 after the lockdown, but the team of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is yet to resume shooting. While they were supposed to resume shooting in October, for unknown reasons it was postponed to December. Now, according to latest reports, the makers had given the team revised dates for January-end, but it will be moved up again.

A report in Mid-Day revealed that Tabu who has a crucial role in the film, was unable to join the cast during the allotted schedule. The actress owing to the same also thought about backing out of the project, but the makers are keen on retaining her and decided to redesign the shooting schedule to accommodate her.

"Due to the date issues, Tabu was in the process of exiting the project. However, the makers are keen to retain her and are reworking the schedule to accommodate her. The shoot, which was to commence later this month, followed by a short stint in Lucknow, has now been tentatively pushed to July 2021. The new dates will be finalised soon," a source was quoted as saying by the portal.

The shoot that was supposed to take place in Lucknow by the end of this month, will now take place in July 2021. Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The 2007 release is a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu, while the sequel is set to be a stand-alone original story.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Tabu: Did You Know She Worked With Dev Anand When She Was Just 14?

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee Struggles To Find Venues To Build Sets In Mumbai