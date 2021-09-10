Bhoot Police Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

On the very first day of its release, Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, has leaked online. The horror-comedy is helmed by Pavan Kripalani and bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri. The film is about two brothers- Vibhooti and Chiraunji, on a mission to catch ghosts.

While the film has been receiving mixed response from netizens, it's indeed disheartening that the entire movie is already available on several notorious sites. While some are calling the film an entertaining film, others are slamming it left, right and center. Many netizens also claimed that Saif and Arjun were misfit for the film.

Interestingly, recently, Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba, Kriti Sanon's Mimi, Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah and Manoj Bajpayee's Dial 100 got leaked online on the very first day of their releases.

During the promotions of the film, Kripalani spoke about casting Arjun and Saif in Bhoot Police and said, "I had written this after my first film Ragini MMS. Saif and I have been wanting to make this film. The other two actors were committed to other projects and hence things didn't materialize. I am privileged to have Arjun Kapoor. He has added so much to the film. Even the actresses have complimented well. I am happy that I finally made it with the perfect cast and producers."