Bhoot Police: Meet Arjun Kapoor As Chiraunji, First Look Of The Actor Unveiled

Earlier today, the makers of Bhoot Police unveiled the first look poster of Saif Ali Khan and now, we got our hands on Arjun Kapoor's first look from the film. Arjun shared his first look on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "Unravel the mysterious door of supernatural powers with laughter! Meet CHIRAUNJI in #BhootPolice. Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

In the poster, Arjun is seen holding a torch in a serious look while donning an all-black ensemble. The poster has received positive response from his fans, and they are excited to see Arjun and Saif sharing screen space for the first time.

Directed by Pawan Kirpalani, the horror-comedy also stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

Earlier, while speaking about Bhoot Police, Kirpalani had said, "I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film."

The film will stream on Disney+ Hotstar, but the official release date has not been announced yet.

Revealing why the makers are ditching theatrical release of Bhoot Police, producer Ramesh Taurani had said, "Look, I was supposed to release Bhoot Police in September 2021. I felt that it would be better in the present scenario if I stick to my original month. So yes, Bhoot Police will be released on OTT mostly in September or October."