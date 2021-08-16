Bhoot Police Motion Poster Out; Trailer Of Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Film To Be Out On August 18

The makers of Bhoot Police are all set to unveil the trailer of the horror adventure Bhoot Police on 18th August 2021. The forthcoming horror comedy is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

The movie traces the journey of two ghost hunter brothers Vibhooti played by Saif Ali Khan and Chiraunji played by Arjun Kapoor. The adventure horror comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Javed Jafri in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the makers have unveiled a quirky motion poster to add more to our curiosity. Arjun shared the video on his Instagram page and wrote, "Bajega bhooto ka band, jab aayenge Vibhooti and Chiraunji. #BhootPolice trailer arriving 18th August on @disneyplushotstarvip. Stay tuned!"

Have a look.

Tips Industries Ltd in association with 12th Street Entertainment presents Bhoot Police, directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani. The movie is all set to release on 17th September 2021 only for all subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar.