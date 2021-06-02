Bhoot Police: Saif Ali Khan-Arjun Kapoor's Film Sold To Star Network For Rs 60 Crore?

The makers of horror-comedy Bhoot Police are exploring the digital release options for the film starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. According to reports, the film is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar sometime later this year.

While the makers are yet to confirm the film's release, a Bollywood Hungama report said that the producer, Ramesh Taurani, is now waiting for an official announcement from the team of Disney+ Hotstar.

An insider also revealed more details about the deal including the film's possible profit of Rs 20 crore. Reportedly, Bhoot Police's satellite rights have fetched Rs 15 to 20 crore from Star Network while the film has been valued at only Rs 45 crore. Notably, Bhoot Police was budgeted at Rs 40 crore. "Being a horror-comedy featuring reasonably big names, Bhoot Police is expected to do well even on television. Hence, Star Network has got blanket rights around Rs 60 crore mark," said the report.

The report also quoted the source as saying, "The satellite and digital rights of Bhoot Police have been sold to Star Network for a sum in the range of Rs 60 to 65 crore as compared to the budget of Rs 40 crore. With this deal, producer Ramesh Taurani has made an easy table profit in the range of Rs 20 to 25 crore with some more income expected from the sale or exploitation of music and other rights."

Films like Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, Vidyut Jamwal's Khuda Haafiz, Dil Bechara and others have already garnered huge viewership on Disney+ Hotstar. Star Network reportedly has also acquired the streaming rights to Priyadarshan's comedy flick Hungama 2, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, and Meezaan Jaffrey, and is set to release later this year.