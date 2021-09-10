Bhoot Police Twitter Review: Saif Ali Khan And Arjun Kapoor Fail To Impress Netizens

Pawan Kripalani's Bhoot Police featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and we're here with its live Twitter review. When the trailer of the film was released, it received mixed reactions from netizens. The film was initially scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on September 10, but the pandemic derailed its theatrical plans. So, let's see if the film managed to woo the viewers with its storyline, direction and performances.

SuryaREACT @suryakant88: Not So Funny Film featuring #SaifAliKhan #ArjunKapoor #YamiGautam and JacquelineFernandez. Sorry it can't be near #Stree and looks like a comedy with no sense.

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01: Yami & Jacqueline has done decent work....Film will be widely accepted by both OTT and Satellite....I just wish it was 20-25 mins shorter.... Rest all Enjoyable....Well Done Director and team #BhootPolice.... Overall full on entertaining film with some scary scenes. The best thing about Bhoot Police apart from comedy & horror is the BROTHERHOOD or the BROMANCE shown in the film..... Bond between #ArjunKapoor & #SaifAliKhan has been portrayed in a remarkable way.

Tara Sutaria @meTaraSutaria: #BhootPolice trailer is non-sense. It could have been terrific and full of laughter bit it misses punches.. It's good that they are releasing it on OTT but it will be a flop here also.

Meeraj @meeraj2709: Good concept horrible execution. The moment you get invested in a narrative some cut happen and it goes haywire. @arjunk26 and #SaifAliKhan are good but @yamigautam shines and was best of lot. These guys deserved a better script.

sagar @sagarpatil34198: Only highlight is Saif and Yami's acting... As usual Jacqueline's accent and acting is torture...#BhootPoliceReview is torture.

Going by netizens' reviews, the film definitely failed to woo viewers. In fact, many netizens claimed that the film had potential to do well, but because of its poor execution it failed to create magic.