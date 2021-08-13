Bhuj: The Pride Of India Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD

Finally, Ajay Devgn's latest release Bhuj: The Pride Of India is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and his fans are super excited to see the actor in his yet another patriotic avatar. However, within a few minutes of its release, the entire movie is available on several sites for free download and that too in high definition.

Online movie leaks have become a concern for B-town, as no matter what how many times filmmakers and stars urge netizens to avoid watching pirated version of films, many netizens still download movies from pirated sites.

Earlier this year, many films like Radhe: Your Most Wanted, Sherni, Haseen Dillruba, Hungama 2, Shershaah, etc., met with the same fate.

Coming back to Bhuj: The Pride Of India, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi and Ammy Virk in pivotal roles. The war drama, which was extensively shot in Hyderabad last year, is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

In the film, Ajay portrays the role of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who, along with 300 local women from a village in Madhapar in Bhuj, rebuilt the destroyed Bhuj airstrip during the war and helped Indian soldiers land to safety.

The film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, who also penned the story along with Raman Kumar, Ritesh Shah and Pooja Bhavoria.

It is to be seen if the film manages to impress audiences with its direction.