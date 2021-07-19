Bhuj: Nora Fatehi Reveals Co-Star 'Accidentally Threw The Gun To My Face'

Nora Fatehi gearing up for the release of Bhuj: The Pride of India, reportedly gave more than just her hard work and sweat to the film. The actress revealed that she also suffered an injury on her face while shooting for the film.

Set to play Heena Rehman, Nora revealed that the accident took place while they were shooting for an action sequence. "We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up," the actress was quoted saying, in a TOI report.

"It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face," she added.

Bhuj: The Pride Of India Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi's War Drama Is Filled With Heroic Moments

Nora explained that "the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out." The actress was immediately rushed to a hospital. According to reports, the injury also caused swelling and blood loss, almost leaving her unconscious because of the pain. The actress then went on to feature her real wound while shooting for another sequence which required Nora's face to be smashed in a mirror.

The actress also walked around wearing a sling for her arm after injuring hand during another sequence. "We shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast paced movements. During the shoot I fell injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I'd cherish for a lifetime," she revealed.

Nora Fatehi Releases Official Statement, Says She Is Not A Part Of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom

Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and others, is set to release on August 13 on Disney + Hotstar.